The Bharatiya Jatiya Party (BJP) has filed a complaint against Assam Congress working president Rana Goswami for allegedly making derogatory remarks against women.

Former Congress leader and now BJP member Jury Sharma Bordoloi filed the case against Goswami alleging that the leader made disparaging remarks against women. The BJP leader also added that women have always been insulted in Congress.

As per reports, the incident came to light after Rana Goswami made some comments during a press conference where he had allegedly said that women were not safe in the BJP.

Besides, Rana Goswami had purportedly said that women in BJP had illicit relations with men.

This come amidst a turmoil in Congress as a result of Angkita Dutta's harassment allegations raised against the Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV.

Angkita Dutta had alleged that Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata had consistently harassed her. In a tweet she expressed, "IYC President Srinivas BV has constantly pestered me and was discriminating me based on my gender. My education and values imbibed does not permit me any longer. Despite numerous attempts to bring it to their attention, the senior leadership has constantly ignored my complaints”.

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