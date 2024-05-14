The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam has issued a show cause notice to former Nalbari MLA, Ashok Sarma.

Sarma, a member of the BJP, served as an MLA in the Nalbari constituency.



The notice also asked the former MLA to reply to the party in writing by May 20 for allegedly publicly criticising the party's leadership.

Earlier in the month of March, Ashok Sarma from Nalbari expressed his disappointment over the seat-sharing formula in the Lok Sabha constituency.



Also Read: Assam government trying to woo voters with attractive schemes, alleges BJP leader

Speaking to the media, Sarma said, "I was elected as a legislator due to people's love and now not getting a ticket due to ignorance from the party...In today's age, there is no democracy left in the party due to fear of being sacked from the party."

Citing an example of the 2021 assembly election, Sharma claimed that although there was mass appeal and popularity, the saffron party only managed to gain 55,000 votes.

The BJP leader also has stated that the government is attempting to attract voters through appealing schemes.

"Today only because of the beneficiary, the party is neglecting its workers...today the government is trying to woo voters with attractive schemes but the country has been constantly under huge debt," Sarma added.

