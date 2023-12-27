Assam BJP leader Upen Nath and his family were allegedly attacked by suspected Khalistani members in Punjab on December 27, while the leader was on his way to bring food from a nearby food outlet.

Upen Nath who is in Punjab currently with his family for a medical check up in Derabassi, was attacked by assailants while he was out to fetch food in the evening.

Nath in his complaint mentioned that he was attacked with a sword on his head as well as different parts of the body. Nath also alleged that the police have not registered the case so far.

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