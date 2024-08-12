In a tragic incident, a fatal road accident in the Kakaijana area of Bongaigaon resulted in the death of a BJP leader.

Lubhas Burman, the Vice-President of the Bongaigaon district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), lost his life when his scooty was struck by a speeding vehicle.

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The accident occurred when Burman was riding his scooty in the Kakaijana area, and a vehicle bearing the registration number AS 26 C 8739 collided with him at high speed. The impact of the collision was severe, leading to Burman's untimely demise on the spot.

Following the incident, authorities swiftly responded and seized the vehicle involved in the accident. The tragic loss of Lubhas Burman has left the region and his party colleagues in deep mourning as they grapple with the sudden loss of the leader.