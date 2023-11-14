A BJP leader in Assam's Lakhimpur has been arrested for allegedly participating in brokerage activities and engaging in extortion.

The BJP leader identified as Keramat Ali, is also the Chairman of the Minorities Development Board in Lakhimpur district at the time of his arrest. He is accused of extorting money from individuals by using the names of MLAs and MPs.

Ali has been charged for demanding money in return for government jobs. Allegations have been raised against the BJP leader of fooling people by introducing himself of having close contacts with top BJP leaders, MLAs.

Following his arrest, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka criticised Ali's actions and demanded severe punishment for him.

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