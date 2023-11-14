At least 39 Myanmar Army remanded in Zokhawthar Police Station in Mizoram for illegally crossing the Myanmar border after being chased down by People's Defence Force.



Local sources said there were around 60 army personnel each in both Myanmar Army camps. There are reports that the PDF has killed majority of the Myanmar Army personnel in two camps. Despite Myanmar Army using jet fighters and helicopters, the PDF fighters have taken over two Myanmar camps on the Mizoram border.



The Young Mizo Association (YMA) have been actively looking after refugees and those injured in the firing since yesterday. YMA sub-headquarters, Champhai, donated 42 units of blood for injured persons.



Meanwhile, 21 injured, including civilians, were taken to Champhai District Hospital; 1 died on the way to the hospital from Zokhawthar.



Eight people seriously injured have been referred to Aizawl for better treatment. Five have already reached Aizawl. Another three are on the way. They were admitted to Trinity Hospital and Ebenezer Hospital. The Central Young Mizo Association's leaders receive them in Aizawl.

Also read : Mizoram update: Border incident claims life of Myanmar refugee