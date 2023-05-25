A BJP leader was hospitalized after getting involved in a brawl following a gambling session in Assam's Sivasagar district on May 24.

The injured BJP leader has been identified as Jitu Hazarika, Secretary of BJP's SC Morcha.

As per preliminary reports, a brawl broke out after a heated argument during a gamblking session in which Hazarika sustained injuries.

Sources informed that Hazarika is also part of a gambling ring. Following the incident, Hazarika was admitted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, after receiving information about the incident, the police arrested few individuals suspected to be connected with the incident.

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