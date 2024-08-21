In a significant political development, BJP leaders Mission Ranjan Das and Rameswar Teli formally submitted their nominations as Rajya Sabha candidates on Wednesday, August 21.

The nomination filing ceremony was marked by the presence of several high-profile leaders, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, underscoring the party’s robust support for their candidates.

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Rameswar Teli, speaking on behalf of both candidates, expressed confidence in their collective experience and the overwhelming backing from party members. "We both have served the BJP for many years, and this decision has brought satisfaction among both new and veteran party workers," Teli stated. He emphasized their commitment to further strengthening the party, extending gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and BJP National President JP Nadda for their support.

Teli also highlighted the current political landscape, noting that no opposition candidates have yet filed their nominations. "Given the circumstances, it seems likely that we may secure our positions uncontested," he added, reflecting the BJP’s strong standing in the region.