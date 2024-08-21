The Democratic Students Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting alleged irregularities at the Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal.

In a press release, DESAM President Mayengbam Somorjit Meitei drew attention to serious issues affecting the functioning of the university.

The memorandum follows a previous submission to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, which has reportedly not been addressed.

The student body expressed concerns over undue influence at the university, including the re-employment of retired faculty members in violation of existing rules.



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The memorandum specifically mentioned the case of Prof. Indira Sarangthem, who was re-employed as a Professor of Soil Science and assigned additional responsibilities despite reaching the mandatory retirement age.

"...this order re-employed Prof. Sarangthem as a Professor of Soil Science at the College of Agriculture, CAU, Imphal effective August 1, 2024, or upon joining, initially for a period of six months or until further notice. This decision was reportedly based on the recommendation of a selection committee and approved by the Board of Management in its 60th Meeting held on July 23, 2024. Furthermore, the order inexplicably assigned additional responsibilities of Dean In-charge and In-charge, Director of Instruction, CAU, Imphal to Prof. Sarangthem, until further notice. And, the role of the selection committee and its relevance in the present context is strange," mentioned the release.

DESAM alleged that such actions undermine the university's reputation and the morale of its staff, while also violating the institution's regulations.

The student body urged the Prime Minister to investigate the matter and take appropriate action to ensure the integrity and fairness of the university.