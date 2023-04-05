Courting another controversy by Assam BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi on the Mughal dynasty, the Congress -turned saffron party leader has now requested an investigation into Mughal king Shah Jahan's fourth marriage.

Speaking to the media, Kurmi stated, "If the Taj Mahal is considered as an epitome of love of Shah Jahan and his fourth wife Mumtaj Mahal, then what happened to his other three wives? An investigation should be initiated"

The Taj Mahal is a symbol of love, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in loving remembrance of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Also Read: Assam BJP MLA urges PM Modi to demolish Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar and build temples

To this day, the white marble mausoleum is considered one of the finest architectural and aesthetic achievements, and it is on the UNESCO list.

She was one of the most beautiful queens, also known as Mallika-e-Hindustani, and the emperor was madly in love with her. The couple had 14 children in all, but only 7 of them survived.

Due to problems in her pregnancy, the empress died while giving birth to her final child on this day in 1631. Her remains are interred in a golden coffin in a modest structure on Yamuna's bank.

Earlier on April 4, Assam BJP legislator from Mariani urged PM Modi to demolish the Mughal era Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar and build temples instead.

Addressing the media, the Mariani BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi said, "I urge PM Modi to demolish the Taj Mahal and Qutub Minar and build the world's most beautiful temple."

Further, the MLA asserted that the temple should be as such that no other institution or establishment can come closer to its architecture.

The MLA also claimed that he is ready to donate his one-year salary for the construction of the temples.