Rakhi Kundu, vice president of the BJP's Mahila Morcha has been dismissed from her party duties in the Dhubri district on May 31.

This comes after India TodayNE reported a scandal involving the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination of Rakhi Kundu.

Rakhi Kundu was removed from her post as vice-president of the district BJP's Mahila Morcha on May 31 according to a formal order issued by Prosenjit Dutta, the organization's president in Dhubri district, with reference number BJP/DHB05/001.

Rakhi Kundu, vice-president of the District Mahila Morcha, has been relieved of her party duties until her innocence has been established.

According to Dutta, president of the Dhubri district of the BJP, speaking with India Today NE said that the allegations against Kundu in the newspapers may harm the party's reputation.

Also Read: Assam: BJP Mahila Morcha leader Rakhi Kundu embroiled in HSLC exam fraud

For such a heinous act, Rakhi would be expelled from the party if she cannot refute the accusations made against her, according to the BJP district president Dhubri.

Rakhi Kundu, daughter of Jiban Krishna Kundu and a resident of Dhubri Town Municipal area, had registered for the HSLC examination at Motirchar Girls High School and Majarchar Katlamari High School.

According to official records, she secured a 46 per cent score at Motirchar Girls High School, bearing Roll B-23 0170 No.0398.

However, it has been revealed that she was absent from the examination centre at Majarchar Katlamari High School, where her roll number was Roll B-23 0175 No.0619.

Meanwhile, members of Rakhi's family have raised concerns about her ability to write in Hindi, despite it being listed as her elective subject on her SEBA board pass certificate.

They claim her handwriting is consistently poor in all languages and suggest that a forensic specialist should re-examine her exam papers to ensure a thorough investigation.