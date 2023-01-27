The literary body meeting of Asom Sahitya Sabha which is scheduled to take place from January 31 to February 4 has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

As per reports, the preparations are underway on a war footing for the session to be held at the Borkhamti ground in Narayanpur.

The budget of the session is said to be at a cost of Rs 6.69 crore and will be held on 800 bighas of land.

However, allegations have now started to pour in from different sections of society claiming the organising committee has been accused of extorting money even from the school students.

A student speaking to the media said that the committee has been collecting Rs 50 from each student against a receipt, on the other hand, the ordinary businessman has been forced to pay Rs 100-200.

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Reacting on the same the student fraternity from the area is not condemning the act and said that it is not possible for everyone to pay the said amount.

Speaking to India Today NE, local MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan said, "I am unaware of the allegation...see the Asom Sahitya Sabha is an Assamese event and whenever a such event takes place it is done with the help of public donation."

"This is a public event, whatever the government could have done they did it 100 per cent but we need more money to make it successful," he added.

Further, the MLA claimed that the committee members are requesting people to donate to the event.

Sources claim that ward members have been given the daunting task to collect money from a different section of society and deposit the same to local MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan.

Local MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan on January 24 claimed that the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government has come forward to make a grand success, however, making a swift u-turn on this statement, the local MLA on January 27 claimed that the financial assistance provided by the state government is not enough to organise the literary body's meet.

Speaking to the media, the local MLA said, "As per the budget allocated which stands at Rs 6.69 not even 50 per cent has been accrued."

The controversy over the Narayanpur session of the Asom Sahitya Sabha continues wherein there has been a difference of opinion between the reception committee and the core committee regarding the invitation of guests to the session.

Meanwhile, when India Today NE tried to contact the outgoing president of Asom Sahitya Sabha, Kuludhar Saikia declined to comment on the matter.

Speaking to the media Kuludhar Saikia said, "I am on the committee till February 3, 2023...in Asom Sahitya Sabha there is a need for literary writers."

It is to be mentioned here that Kuludhar Saikia's term as the president of Asom Sahitya Sabha will come to an end on February 3, following which Dr Surjya Hazarika will take charge as the new president.

According to the reception committee, everything is on the recommendation of the core committee but there has been speculation about the invitees following which a blame game has started between both committees.