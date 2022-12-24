Dr. Surjya Hazarika has been elected as the new president of Assam Sahitya Sabha on December 23.

The new vice president of Assam Sahiya sabha will be Girish Handique.

Upendrajit Sarma has been elected for the post of principal secretary.

The new committee will take responsibility at the Narayanpur session of Assam Sahitya Sabha.

Altogether 734 branches of Assam Sahitya Sabha took part in the elections while 41 branches abstained from voting.

Hazarika was a recipient of the Padma Shri award in 2008. Hazarika is credited with a documentary on Saint Srimanta Sankardev

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