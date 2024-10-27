A complaint has been lodged against Assam Congress MP Rakibul Hussain with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), following allegations of inflammatory remarks during his campaign for the upcoming bypolls. The complaint, submitted by Barhampur MLA Jitu Goswami of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claims that Hussain’s comments regarding the "eating of beef" have incited significant communal tension in the region.

Hussain has been actively campaigning for his son, Tanzil, who is contesting for the Samaguri assembly constituency—a seat previously held by the MP for 23 years before he vacated it to serve in the Lok Sabha earlier this year. According to the complaint, Goswami alleges that Hussain's repeated use of provocative language violates the Model Code of Conduct, potentially stirring discord among different communities.

In his formal complaint, Goswami stated, “His statements regarding 'eating of beef' have been reported in various campaign meetings and media briefings, causing significant communal tension in our community.” He emphasized that the circulation of these remarks via news channels and social media has exacerbated tensions, and he provided evidence to support his claims, urging the CEC to take immediate action.

In response to the allegations, Hussain held a press conference at his Samaguri residence, where he stood by his statements. He claimed that beef was served at a BJP-organized meeting in the 13th Mile area of the constituency on October 23, which allegedly led to a clash among BJP members themselves. “The BJP, which goes around speaking against cow slaughter, has stooped to this level to win an election,” he said.

Hussain expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Election Commission regarding the claims he made, adding that he urged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to conduct its own inquiry into the matter. “We don't have any ideological similarity with the RSS, but we believe they adhere to certain ideals. We want the RSS to investigate the truth of what I have said. If I am proved wrong, I will not only resign as MP but also quit public life,” he said.

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