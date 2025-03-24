Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia has strongly condemned the unprecedented chaos that unfolded in the Assam Legislative Assembly, calling it a dark chapter in the state’s parliamentary history.

Saikia expressed deep concern over two incidents that occurred during the session—Congress MLA Nurul Huda allegedly attacking Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin and AIUDF MLAs staging a protest while carrying sticks inside the Assembly. He emphasized that such aggressive behaviour, especially within the state's highest democratic institution, poses a serious threat to Assam’s future.

"The people of Assam are shocked by the conduct of Congress and AIUDF MLAs. It is unacceptable that a representative of the indigenous tribal community was attacked inside the Assembly. Such actions will not be tolerated," Saikia stated.



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He further accused Congress and AIUDF of attempting to destabilize the state through aggression and divisive politics. Calling for immediate action, Saikia demanded a thorough investigation into the attack on the Deputy Speaker and the immediate arrest of Congress MLA Nurul Huda.

Urging the Speaker to take stringent measures, Saikia reaffirmed the BJP's commitment to upholding democratic values and protecting Assam’s cultural integrity from disruptive forces.