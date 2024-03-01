Assam's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have prepared its list of prospective candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The list features several front-runners who are expected to represent the party in various constituencies across the state.

However, the official announcement of the candidates is awaited. The party is optimistic about its performance in the elections.



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As per sources, from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat BJP is likely to field Bijuli Kalita Medhi, Dibrugarh-Sarbananda Sonowal, Kaziranga-Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Jorhat-Tapan Gogoi, Tezpur-Ranjit Dutta, Darang-Udalguri-Dilip Saikia, Karimganj-Kripanath Mallah, Silchar-Parimal Suklabaidya, Nagaon-Suresh Bora, Lakhimpur-Pradan Barua, Diphu- Amar Singh Tiso.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha election, BJP is set to contest 11 out of 14 seats leaving two seats to its allies AGP (Barpeta and Dhubri) and one to the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) that is Kokrajhar.