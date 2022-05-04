The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam Pradesh is planning a review meeting as part of the one-year anniversary of the BJP-led government in the state. On the 5th and 6th of May, the review meeting will be held at Borgos Resort in Kaziranga.

The BJP’s MPs and MLAs will attend the meeting, which will be headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and will look at the constituency’s capital expenditure and development over the next year.

Bhabesh Kalita, the state BJP president, will attend the meeting, as will administrative officers and Karbi Anglong Executive Member, among others.

A cultural function has been scheduled at Magu Resort as part of the gathering which will be followed by dinner.