In a major political development from the Sribhumi district, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a commanding lead in the Zila Parishad elections by winning 11 out of 16 seats, leaving Congress with five.

According to the final results, BJP candidates have emerged victorious from Maizgram Suprakandi (Seat 1), Srigauri (Seat 3), Kanainagar Fakuya (Seat 6), Radhepiyari (Seat 8), Bhairabnagar (Seat 10), Dullavchhara (Seat 12), Cheragi (Seat 11), and Nilambazar (Seat 15).



Notably, the BJP also claimed unopposed victories in Chankhira (Seat 5) and Loairpoa (Seat 7). The party is currently contesting in Anipur (Seat 9), where the result is still awaited.



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On the other hand, the Congress party won from Rajatilla Umarpur (Seat 2), Srimantkanishail Bashael (Seat 4), Kaliganj (Seat 13), Lakhibazar (Seat 14), and Tilabari Bandkona (Seat 16).

With this outcome, the BJP has clearly established its dominance in Sribhumi’s rural political landscape, strengthening its hold at the grassroots level.