A BJP worker in Assam’s Samaguri was brutally attacked by unidentified assailants late Saturday November 2 night, leaving him gravely injured.

The victim, identified as Akbar Ali, was ambushed while riding his motorcycle home from Kesakhaiti market. Following the attack, he was quickly transported to Kawaimari hospital, but due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was later referred to Nagaon for advanced medical treatment.

In a related incident, three Congress party offices in Nagaon’s Samaguri were vandalized the same night, further intensifying local tensions. Witness accounts report that a large group of miscreants—estimated to be over a hundred—arrived in vehicles and launched coordinated attacks on party offices in Laokhowa Shanti Bazar, 4 No Bogamukh, and 6 No Bogamukh. The assailants demolished the offices, leaving extensive damage and destruction in their wake.

These violent outbreaks have stirred considerable unrest in the region, prompting local law enforcement and administrative officials to intervene. Police have launched an investigation into both incidents as tensions continue to mount, with community members voicing growing concerns over the escalation of politically motivated violence.





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