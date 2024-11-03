In a breakthrough for Morigaon police, the third of five escapees from Morigaon District Jail, Mohammad Ziarul Islam, was captured in the Sullurupeta area of Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh.



Ziarul Islam, who had been serving a sentence in connection with a POCSO case registered at Mikirbheta police station, had previously orchestrated a daring escape from the jail, a move authorities likened to a cinematic escape.

A native of Kalakuchi village in Sonitpur district, under the jurisdiction of Missamari police station, Ziarul Islam managed to flee with four other inmates, each facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.



His escape drew significant attention, prompting an intensive search that ultimately led officers across state lines.



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