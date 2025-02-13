The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam is facing growing scrutiny over its prolonged delay in appointing a new district president for Dhubri, more than a month has passed since Prakash Kali’s appointment was revoked in December 2024, leaving party workers and political observers on edge.

The delay has led to speculation, with supporters of the three main contenders Prakash Kali, Amit Chakravorty, and Biswajeet Roy, the delay in the announcement has led to growing frustration among party workers and sympathizers.

Prakash Kali, a committed BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, has been active in the party since his young age. Having served in various organizational roles, he is well-regarded for his grassroots involvement. Many expected him to take the position, especially after an earlier leak suggested his appointment. However, the party’s sudden reversal has left his political future uncertain.

Amit Chakravorty, another frontrunner, has been with the RSS and BJP for over two decades. Born in 1981, he began his journey as a Swayamsevak in 1996 and has since held multiple leadership roles, including Dhubri Nagar Prachar Pramukh and Dhubri Zila Prachar Pramukh. Currently serving as the Convener of BJP’s District IT Cell (Dhubri) and a member of the State Training Cell for BJP Assam Pradesh, Chakravorty enjoys strong support from those advocating a structured and strategic leadership approach.

Biswajeet Roy, another key contender, is known for his political experience and organizational backing. His influence within the party and ability to mobilize support make him a strong candidate for the post. His supporters argue that his leadership could solidify the BJP’s presence in Dhubri.



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The delay in announcing a district president has fueled speculation that internal party dynamics and community politics are at play. Dhubri, a region with significant Bengali and Rajbongshi populations, has historically seen power struggles between these groups. The BJP leadership in Assam is reportedly navigating these complexities to ensure a politically balanced decision.

While the Bengali and Rajbongshi factions within the party vie for influence, the leadership’s prolonged indecision is creating discontent among party workers. The issue has even become a talking point in local political circles, with many questioning why the party has not yet finalized the appointment.

With growing pressure from party workers and supporters, the BJP leadership will have to make a decision soon. Will Prakash Kali’s earlier leaked appointment be reinstated? Or will the party opt for the experienced Biswajeet Roy or the structured leadership of Amit Chakravorty?

As the wait continues, the political future of BJP in Dhubri hangs in the balance. The party’s choice will not only shape its district leadership but also impact its broader strategy in the region. Until then, the uncertainty remains, and the political drama continues.



