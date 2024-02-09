In the middle of Dhubri town, an effigy of senior Congressman Rahul Gandhi was set ablaze by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) OBC Morcha in a heated protest.

Anti-Congress chanting echoed throughout the town in the Panchmore area at Dhubri town as party members voiced their disapproval of Gandhi's latest remarks.

The trigger for this demonstration was Rahul Gandhi's assertion that "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a born OBC." The OBC wing of the BJP took offence at this remark, considering it a slight against the Prime Minister's background.



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Rahul Gandhi had no choice but to apologise to the OBC Morcha of the BJP. Their position is unequivocal: "The agitation will continue unless the former Congress leader retracts his statement."

Rahul Gandhi was called a "political joker" by Ashwani Roy Sarkar, the state president of the OBC Morcha in Assam, highlighting the gravity of the situation.