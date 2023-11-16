A blood broker has been apprehended in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) premises on November 16.

The broker identified as Sheikh was allegedly involved in selling blood in return for money.

According to reports, the broker used to sell blood for Rs 10,000.

Speaking to the media, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said, "Today a person complaint to the in-charge of our GMCH blood bank, Dr Dipankar Baruah about a miscreant charging Rs 10,000 for the exchange of blood."



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Further Sharma also asserted that the accused confessed that along with him 10 more people are associated with the heinous crime and that the kingpin of the racket identified as Dhan resides in Geeta Nagar.

The GMCH Superintendent also claimed that till now the hospital authority has at least nabbed 18-19 such blood brokers.

Currently, the accused has been handed over to the police for further investigation.