As part of the National Health Mission (NHM) and in conjunction with the Centre for North East Studies and Policy Research, Dhubri District Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dibakar Nath on July 12 officially inaugurated a boat clinic at Netai Dhubani Ghat in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Nath informed that people who live in far-off rural areas will be treated at the boat clinic, which is offered by the Centre for North East Studies and Policy Research.

''All together 13 healthcare professionals, including a doctor, will reportedly work at the boat clinic,'' he added.

As per I/c Joint Director JB Roy, the boat clinic would also provide free medication distribution and carry out various health examinations for the benefit of those people who are residing in remote char areas of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that in 28 char areas people living under Dharamshala health block of Dhubri district and riverine char areas under South Salmara Health Block with a population of 24,279 are expected to benefit from this boat clinic in terms of treatment during this monsoon season.

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