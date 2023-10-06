The All Bodo Students Union today staged a protest in the premises of the Bodoland University in Kokrajhar while demanding for the removal of Vice Chancellor Dr Laishram Ladu Singh.

The ABSU is seeking the removal of Dr Singh as the Bodoland University VC after he was arrested on corrupion charges by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti Corruption and the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell.

The protesting students also slammed the members of the inquiry committee set up by the Governor of Assam,which include Dr. Mihir Kanti Choudhury of Secretariat Adviser Governor House, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Assam Higher Education Department, Professor S.K. Dev of the Department of Civil Engineering in IIT Guwahati and Dr. B.B. Misra, the Finance Officer in Tezpur University.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the investigation process of the inquiry committee, the ABSU demanded immediate removal of Dr L. Ladu Singh from the post of VC.

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A case of embezzlement of a huge sum of money from the university was registered against the vice chancellor on May 30th last year. The CM Vigilance Cell seized three files each from the university documents. Vice-Chancellor Dr L Ladu Singh later got bail after his arrest.

On the other hand, the ABSU has also sought the intervention of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with the incident. The student body also announced that they would be holding a major protest over the matter on October 11.