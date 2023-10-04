The drive against corruption in Assam netted another official when a Sub-Inspector in the Lakhimpur district of Assam was arrested by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DirVAC) on bribery charges on October 4.

The arrested officer has been identified by police as Merafat Ali of Panigaon Police Station in Lakhimpur district.

The accused was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe from the complainant at the police station to grant him bail in a criminal case.



Also Read: Assam police officer caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 in Hailakandi

Earlier on October 3, an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Hailakandi district of Assam was arrested by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DirVAC) on bribery charges on Tuesday.

The arrested officer has been identified by police as Hitush Nath of Abdullapur Police Patrol Post in Hailakandi district.

A trap was set for Dutta by the DirVAC sleuths and he was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from an individual for amicably settling a dispute between two parties.