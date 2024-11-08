The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) has officially designated November 9, 2024, as “Bodo Harimu San” within the BTC region, marking a dedicated day to honor and celebrate the rich heritage and traditions of the Bodo community. The declaration, formalized through an official notification from the BTC General Administration Department, aims to foster cultural pride and awareness of Bodo identity among the people of Bodoland.

The notification, issued from the BTC Secretariat Complex in Kokrajhar, highlights that “Bodo Harimu San” will serve as a significant observance under the council’s jurisdiction, promoting various aspects of Bodo culture, language, and art. This declaration, signed by the BTC Secretary, emphasizes the council’s ongoing commitment to preserving the cultural roots of the Bodo people and ensuring its legacy for future generations.

The BTC notification outlines that government offices, educational institutions, and all BTC entities will participate in the celebration. Various cultural events, including traditional dance performances, music, and art exhibitions, are expected to take place across the BTC-administered districts—Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri—to showcase Bodo cultural heritage.

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