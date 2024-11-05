The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTC) Government has declared a local holiday on November 16 to celebrate "Boro Thunlai Shaan" (Bodo Literary Day).

This day is dedicated to recognising the importance of Bodo literature.

In observance of the occasion, all government offices, including educational institutions, will remain closed.

The government has encouraged both public and private organisations to honour the holiday and engage in the celebrations of the Bodo language and literature.



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The notification reads, "The Bodoland Territorial Council is pleased to declare a Local Holiday on 16th November 2024 (Saturday) on account of the "Bodo Thunlai Shaan (Bodo Literary Day)" under BTR All Educational Institutions and Govt. Offices of Entrusted Departments of BTR shall remain closed on 16th November 2024. All Educational Institutions under BTR are requested to observe Literary Day in their respective Institutions/attend public functions to be held on the occasion of the observance of Bodo Thuniai Shaan (Bodo Literary Day) on that day. This has the approval of the Hon'ble Chief Executive Member of BTC."