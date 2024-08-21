In a significant step towards fostering an academic revolution in the BTR region, CEM Pramod Boro ceremonially launched the 'Bodoland Youth Employment Mission' today at the BTCLA Auditorium in Kokrajhar.

A dedicated website for the initiative was also unveiled during the program. Speaking to the media, BTR CEM Pramod Boro emphasized that this mission aims to bridge skill gaps among the youth of the region and enhance their employability.

He noted that despite their hard work, some students fail to achieve their dreams due to a lack of proper guidance, motivation, and information.

This initiative, he explained, will help change that scenario.

Highlighting the importance of the youth employment mission in current times, Boro urged the public to raise awareness about the program so that as many students as possible can benefit from it.



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He also mentioned that at least two to three smart classrooms will be established in every college in the region in the near future to support students in their educational endeavours.

Under this mission, 25 colleges and higher secondary schools across Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri will offer weekend coaching sessions.

Expert professors and government sector specialists will provide subject-specific guidance for various central and state government job opportunities.

The coaching will cover Grade II and Grade IV positions in the Central Government, State Government, Government of BTR, as well as in Banking, Railways, and Defence.

The event was attended by Speaker of BTCLA Katiram Boro, EM Wilson Hasda, Political Secretary to BTR CEM and MCLA Madhab Ch. Chetry, Director of the BTC Education Department Jogdish Prasad Brahma and several other dignitaries and officials. Large numbers of students from various colleges enthusiastically participated in the program.