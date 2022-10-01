A body of an alleged cattle smuggler was recovered in Tamarhat Village in Dhubri district on October 1.

The body of the deceased identified as Shamesh Ali was recovered early this morning, October 1.

As per a source, a vehicle carrying cows rammed into a police vehicle head-on on Friday night, September 30.

Following the incident the police while conducting a search operation under the Grahampur police station in Tamarhat, were able to nab one Sultan Ali, however, Shamesh Ali managed to escape.

Narrating the incident the family of the deceased said, "On September 29, both Sultan Ali and Shamesh Ali were held by the police under Grahampur police station".

"Although the police were able to nab Sultan Ali, the deceased (Shamesh Ali) managed to escape and after two days of being reported missing his body was recovered from a nearby pond," he added.

Further, the family now demands the police look into the matter and provide justice.

As per reports, a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01AG-4439 which supplies cows rammed into a police car and a cattle trader jumped into the pond while trying to escape.

On the other hand, 4 cows were rescued from the incident spot.