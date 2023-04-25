Security personnel recovered the body of an ULFA-I cadre buried in a pit near Indo-Myanmar border on April 25.

As per reports, the body of the ULFA-I cadre identified as Palash Moran was recovered from a pit at Khonsa near Indo-Myanmar border.

Palash Moran, a resident of Tarani village under Tinsukia district had joined ULFA-I in 2021

According to reports, a team of police personnel, Palash's brother and local village pradhan arrived and recovered the body of ULFA cadre Palash Maran from the pit and brought home.

Notably, four ULFA-I cadres Mintu Moran alias Madan Assam, Palash Moran, Mahanta Baruah alias Arindam Assam and Simanshu Bhuyan alias Ranju Asom had escaped from the camp of ULFA -I.

Three of these cadres have already surrendered to the army and police while Palash Maran remained untraceable.

Recalling that Montu Karan, who surrendered to Tinsukia police, told Palash Moran's brother that Palash was missing from the middle of the road soon after the four cadres had fled together from the camp.

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