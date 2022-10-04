Amid Durga Puja festivities, a body was recovered at a puja pandal in Assam’s Goalpara district on the night of October 3.

The incident took place at Krishnai in Goalpara district amidst the Durga puja celebration.

The body of a man was found inside the puja pandal. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Rabha (51) of Velakkamar village near Krishnai.

It is suspected that the man died due to electrocution as a fan was over his deceased body upon discovery, sources said.

The incident was reported at Babupara in Krishnai area of the district.

Meanwhile, policemen and Matia revenue circle officer reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it to Goalpara Civil Hospital for postmortem.

Speaking to India Today NE, SP Goalpara, Rakesh Reddy said, "The preliminary investigation states that either the victim died because of heart attack or electrocution".

"At the place of the incident a fan was also there which has fallen on the deceased, however, once we get the post-mortem report we would get a clearer picture", the SP added.

Notably, Pradeep Rabha has been working as an associate with Poojari in Babupara's Durga Puja committee for the past seven years.

On the incident night, after the devotees went back home, the deceased Pradeep Rabha was found dead in the puja pandal.

Locals witnessed the body of Rabha in front of the goddess today morning, October 4, which created a ruckus among the public.

Policemen reached the spot and started a preliminary investigation.