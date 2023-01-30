Assam's pride and heritage Bihu will be attempting to join the Guinness World Records this April 2023.

The state cabinet on January 30 announced that the government is mulling entering the state festival 'Bihu' in the Guinness World Records.

Addressing the presser, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We are planning to take Assam's bihu to a global state."

Further, the CM said that in order to make 'Bihu' part of the Guinness World Records, the state government is mulling arranging around 10,000-15,000 Bihu artists and making a grand Bihu show in the month of April at the Sarusajai Stadium.

Also Read: Assam government to project Sivasagar’s iconic Rang Ghar on World Tourism Map

For the entire preparation, a small cabinet committee has been set up in which state minister Bimal Borah, Ranoj Pegu, Keshab Mahanta and Jayanta Malla Baruah a four-member committee has been formed.

Apart from the milestone, PM Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit Assam during Bohag Bihu this year. It is worth mentioning that, the 400th birth anniversary of Bir Lachit Barphukan has been celebrated with international stature.

Now, the Assam government has decided to offer the auspicious occasion of Bohag Bihu international exposure.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 30 promised an ambitious scheme for the ultimate protection, conversation, maintenance, and restoration of the tangible heritage sites of Sivasagar including Rang Ghar, sattras, and monasteries located in the district.

PWD has submitted a project plan that includes acquiring 83 bigha of land in order to improve facilities at the iconic structure.

Chief Minister Sarma also takes responsibility for the actual completion and beautification of Rang Ghar, stating that a state-of-the-art auditorium, gallery, MP theatre, and heritage village will be built on 83 bighas of land.

It was also decided that funds would be allocated in the budget for the next financial year and that the Rang Ghar as well as the Talatal Ghar, would be included in the ambit of beautification.