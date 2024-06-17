The Center for Microfinance and Livelihood (CML), in partnership with the Boko Community Health Center and an associate of Tata Trust, organized a day-long free medical camp at the 74th East Luki Gaon Panchayat office premises on Saturday. This initiative aimed to address menstrual health issues among women in the Boko constituency.

The camp, which focused on treating menstrual diseases, was held in collaboration with the Child Health Programme of Boko Hospital. The event was inaugurated by Sonika Lahkar, Boko Zonal Coordinator of CML. Lahkar emphasized the camp's goal of providing free treatment for various menstrual problems in women, adolescents, and young women. Additionally, the camp promoted the use of reusable menstrual absorbents and emphasized the importance of menstrual hygiene.

A team of healthcare professionals conducted the camp, including Dr. Bandana Dale, Dr. Biswajit Dey (Obstetrician and Gynecologist from Guwahati Down Town Hospital), and Dr. Rabiul Hussain from the National Child Health Programme. They offered health check-ups, hemoglobin tests, and blood glucose tests to attendees.

The camp provided medical services to 120 patients and distributed free medicines. The event was supported by pharmacist Mehmuda Begum, ANM Nayanmani Barua, lab technician Anbarish Medhi, and other health workers from Boko Community Health Centre.

This initiative reflects a concerted effort to improve women's health in the region, addressing critical issues related to menstrual health and hygiene.

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