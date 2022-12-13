The District Magistrate in the Bongaigaon district on December 13 imposed Section 144 CrPC to refrain from playing loudspeakers and DJ systems from 10 PM to 6 AM in the town area.

In this regard, the district administration issued a notice wherein they said that it has come to their notice that many organisations and a section of the public are willingly and unlawfully playing loud music using loudspeakers and DJ systems in high decibels during night hours.

''Whereas, it has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that many organisations section of the Public are willingly and unlawfully play loud music using loudspeakers and DJ systems in high decibels during night hours in different locations in Greater Bongaigaon town area at parties or programmes, etc., not authorized by the District Administration,'' the order dated December 12 read.

As per the administration, playing loud music in high decibels is creating difficulties for persons having health issues and also for the students having exams as it disturbs their studying and academic environment.

''Whereas, this act also violates the notification of the Ministry of Environment and Forest, Govt of India No. S.O 50(E), The Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control (Amendment) Rules, 2010 Dtd. 11/01/2010 and also the Judgement of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India no 3735 of 2005.

Whereas, in view of the above & for a public interest, now, in the exercise of powers conferred to me under section 144 CrPc., I Sri Nabadeep Pathak, ACS, District Magistrate, Bongaigaon do hereby prohibit and order Organisations/Public etc., to refrain from playing Loud speakers & DJ systems at different parties/programmes during night hours(10 PM-6 AM) in greater Bongaigaon Town Area,'' the order added.

It further said that violating the above order by anybody will result in taking necessary action as per the rule by the undersigned.

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