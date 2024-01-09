In the Bongaigaon district of Assam, there have been significant developments concerning the administration of secondary education.

The Inspector of Schools, a key figure responsible for overseeing both administrative and academic aspects of educational institutions in the district, has been suspended over negligence in duty.

Jyotsna Rani Barman, AES, Inspector of Schools has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.



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An order from the Department of School Education, states- "Whereas, a report has been received from the Director of Secondary Education, Assam, vide letter no. E-215733/14 Dtd. 28/12/2023 stating that Smti Jyotsna Rani Barman, AES, Inspector of Schools, BDC, Bongaigaon was absent in Headquarters unauthorizedly. Whereas it has been reported that the Talent Search Examination, 2023 of State Academic Council, Assam for class- VIII, IX &X was held on 31.12.2023 (Sunday) and accordingly Jyotsna Rani Barman, AES, Inspector of Schools, BDC, Bongaigaon was appointed as District Examination Controller cum Supervising Officer as well as Zonal Incharge of Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, South Salmara, Kokrajhar and Chirang District vide letter No. DSE/ET/TALENT SEARCH EΧΑΜ/44/2023/22, dated 22.12.2023."

Further, the Governor of Assam having been satisfied with the above facts and circumstances and pending drawal of Departmental Proceeding and in the exercise of the power conferred under Rule 6 (1) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964, Jyotsna Rani Barman, AES, Inspector of Schools, BDC, Bongaigaon is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for the negligence of duty and travelling out of state without approval of Competent authority.

During the suspension period, her headquarters has been fixed at Bongaigaon. The Officer shall in no circumstances, leave the headquarters without prior approval of the Competent Authority.

Further, Jyotsna Rani Barman is allowed to draw a subsistence allowance.