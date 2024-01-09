In the northeastern state of Assam, preparations are underway for a significant event that will be graced by the presence of President Droupadi Murmu.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been at the helm of the Assam government is meticulously reviewing the arrangements ahead of the President's visit.

Taking the official X handle, the CMO Assam wrote, "Ahead of Hon'ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu's visit to Diphu, HCM Dr @himantabiswa chaired a meeting with the top officials of various departments and reviewed the preparations. HCM thoroughly took stock of various aspects such as security, health facilities, and road communication and instructed the departmental officials to ensure a smooth and safe presidential visit."

Ahead of Hon'ble President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu's visit to Diphu, HCM Dr @himantabiswa chaired a meeting with the top officials of various departments and reviewed the preparations.



HCM thoroughly took stock of various aspects such as security, health facilities, and road… pic.twitter.com/WeGxglCit5 — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) January 9, 2024

President Murmu is scheduled to attend the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Karbi Youth Festival 2024 as the Chief Guest on January 17, 2024, in Taralangso, Diphu.



Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate 5th Meghalaya Games in Tura

The festival, a major attraction for the Karbi youth, will take place from January 12 to January 19, 2024, at the Karbi People's Hall in Taralangso, Diphu.

This visit by President Murmu follows an earlier diplomatic gesture by Chief Minister Sarma, who extended an invitation to her to attend the 50th Karbi Youth Festival in January 2024, a celebration of Assam's ancient indigenous culture. The Chief Minister expressed his honour in inviting the President and anticipates that her august presence will further enrich the festival.

As the date of the President's visit approaches, Chief Minister Sarma's attention to detail in overseeing the preparations reflects the significance of the occasion and the respect accorded to the highest office of India.