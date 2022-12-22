The Bongaigaon district police have warned motorcycle owners to not use modified silencers or ready-to-face action.

Notably, youngsters are seen tampering with bikes and bullet parts to emit a gunshot-like cracking sound.

Further, police have warned of such modification and stated that those who pollute the roads will be dealt with stern actions and challans are now being imposed on drivers.

As per the instructions of Assam Police DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, the police are now conducting a campaign against people who convert and pollute noise through bikes across the state which often causes panic to commuters as well as residents as they misconstrue the cracking sound as firing sound.

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In Bongaigaon city, such bikes are being replaced with silencers and action is being taken against people driving noise pollution at high speed, where the silencer is being taken to the police stations and the silencer being removed from their bikes.

As per the directions of Assam DGP Bhaskar and under the guidance of the District Superintendent of Police, a search operation is going on in the city since December 20, 2022.

On the other hand, a bullet bike has been seized and its silencer has been removed, the driver has been asked to install the original silencer as before.

"Whoever does such things in his bike will also be fined and fined from now on," warns Bongaigaon police.



