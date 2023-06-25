The social media appears to have made it easier for the youths to mislead it. A youth from Bongaigaon has been arrested by Assam Police for allegedly making an attempt to join the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), commonly known as ULFA (I).

The arrested individual identified as Momen Nath from North Boitamari, on June 24, shared a video message through social media, expressing his involvement with the militant group.

As per sources, Nath has domestic problem with his wife and left the house and cooked up this story of joining the extremist group.

Currently, the police are interrogating Momen Nath at Bongaigaon police station.

Sources further informed that Nath is a noted criminal and was earlier arrested by Bongaigaon police officials.

Also Read: Assam: Youth from Bongaigaon district joins ULFA (I)