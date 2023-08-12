A total of six Boro organizations hailing from South Kamrup gathered to express their gratitude for the Election Commission of India's (ECI) final draft directives regarding the redetermination of constituencies.

In a press conference held at the headquarters of the South Kamrup Boro Students Union in Boko on Saturday, the Boro organizations collectively commended the ECI's decision.

The joint press meet was orchestrated by Nikhil Boro Chhatra Sanstha, Boro Jatiya Parishad, Boro Sahitya Sabha, Boko Regional Boro Jatiya Parishad, Dularai Boro Harimu Afad, Dularai Batho Mahasabha, and Boro Mahila Kalyan Parishad.

The event, graced by Nagarmal Swargiary, President of the South Kamrup District Boro Jatiya Parishad, was held to officially acknowledge the ECI's final draft of legislative assembly constituencies.

Key figures like Sansorang Basumaratay, President of ABSU South Kamrup, Bishnu Basumatary, President of South Kamrup District Bathou Mahasabha, Dasarath Boro, Executive member of BKWAC, and other leaders of the Boro organizations participated in the press conference.

Expressing their contentment with the ECI's decision, Nagarmal Swargiary stated, "We, the Boro organizations from South Kamrup, extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Election Commission of India for issuing the final draft on the redetermination of Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in Assam on August 11, 2023."

Swargiary further highlighted that the reconstitution of the three constituencies—Boko, Chaygaon, and Palashbari—of the South Kamrup Assembly was based on recommendations made by the Boro National Organization of South Kamrup, spanning from 2002 to July 19, 2023. He acknowledged the collective effort put forth by the Election Commission of India, the Chief Election Department in Assam, the Government of Assam, and various stakeholders.

Highlighting the significance of the newly reserved Boko Chaygaon constituency for tribals, Swargiary emphasized the responsibility it entails for the tribal community. He affirmed that Boro national organizations would play a leading, conscious, and intelligent role in the upcoming MLA elections.

Swargiary concluded, "We once again express our deep gratitude and thanks to His Excellency the Election Commission of India, the Chief Election Department of Assam, the Government of Assam, and all concerned parties. We look forward to the cooperation of all stakeholders in the days to come."

The newly formed constituency, 28 Boko Chaygaon (ST), encompasses a total population of 212,342, with 21,306 individuals from Scheduled Castes, 81,588 from Scheduled Tribes, and 109,448 from other categories.

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