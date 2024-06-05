In a noteworthy turn of events, the Assam Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers Association (ABLTMA) has decided to temporarily halt its planned factory closures.

This decision came after appeals and commitments from the Upper Assam Small Tea Planters’ Association and members of the All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association, who pledged to cease using banned chemicals in their plantations.

During a press conference held at the Gymkhana Club, ABLTMA President Chand Kumar Gohain announced that the association will resume accepting green tea leaves from small tea growers starting June 6. "Responding to the requests and assurances from the small tea growers’ association about not using prohibited chemicals, we have chosen to temporarily withdraw our shutdown decision," stated Gohain.

"From tomorrow, all ABLTMA member factories will begin accepting green tea leaves from small tea growers. Additionally, we intend to raise our concerns with the government and the Tea Board to seek an immediate resolution."

Diganta Hazarika, general secretary of the Upper Assam Small Tea Planters’ Association, addressed the media at an event. The Assam Branch of the Indian Tea Association (ABITA) had previously announced a shutdown of its factories from June 1, citing the inability to produce FSSAI-compliant tea from untested green leaves provided by small growers.

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