The Congress on Wednesday said the long-suffering people of Manipur have sent a "very powerful signal" by electing its leaders as MPs in both constituencies of the state, and asserted that this was a tribute to Rahul Gandhi's visits to the violence-hit state.

The Congress won both the Lok Sabha seats in strife-torn Manipur on Tuesday.

Alfred Kanngam S Arthur won the Outer Manipur seat by 85,418 votes, defeating his nearest rival Kachui Timothy Zimik of the NPF.

Taking to his X handle, the Congress leader wrote, "The long-suffering people of Manipur, whose resilience and strength has been under major strain since the state began burning on the night of May 3rd 2023, have sent a very powerful signal by electing Congress MPs in both Inner and Outer Manipur. It is also a tribute to @RahulGandhi's visit to Manipur on 29th and 30th June 2023, and to the launch of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on January 14th, 2024 from Thoubal, when the state Government refused permission for it to start from Imphal. It is also a tight slap on the face of Mr Narendra Modi, who simply refused to reach out to the people of Manipur and did not visit the state even for a few hours. The two Congress MPs have a huge responsibility, and with their election, hopefully, the process of reconciliation will get a big boost."



Also Read: Manipur CM Biren Singh congratulates Congress candidates for winning Outer and Inner LS seats

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh congratulated INC candidates Bimol Akoijam and Alfred Kanngam S Arthur for their victories in the 1-Inner Manipur and 2-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituencies in the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

He emphasised that the public mandate is crucial and that the welfare of all Indigenous people in the state is a priority.

Singh assured that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP government will collaborate with the elected representatives for the state's growth and development.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to serving the masses and building a better Manipur for future generations.