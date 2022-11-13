Assam’s Krishanu Dey, a PhD student at the prestigious Cambridge University was accorded the 2022 IET Hudswell International Research Scholarship. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his good wishes to Krishanu Dey, calling him as a role model for many youngsters who wish to bring in a change in the society through their academic achievements.

Krishanu is a member of the StranksLab, based at the Cavendish Laboratory and the Department of Chemical Engineering & Technology.

In order to understand the fundamental optoelectronic properties of mixed lead-tin halide perovskite materials, which are essential elements of the next-generation all-perovskite tandem solar cells, Dey's PhD investigations involve a variety of optical spectroscopic and electrical techniques.

Dey fabricates lab-scale, high efficiency mixed lead-tin perovskite solar cells with few loss channels using many of the insights gained from such foundational work. Throughout his PhD, he has already received multiple honours and travel funds from various organisations for his field of study and the calibre of his work.

The £5000 grant, given by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) as part of its Postgraduate Research Awards, will enable Krish to establish a number of internal and external collaborations on the light emission applications of novel halide perovskite materials. Additionally, the fellowship will help him in the coming year when he presents his work at significant international scientific conferences.

Sharing his thoughts after being selected for the scholarship, Dey said, “Supported by the Cambridge India Ramanujan Scholarship, my time at Cambridge over the last few years has really enriched me as an independent thinker and provided me with great opportunities to broaden and sharpen my research skills. Halide perovskites remain one of the most exciting semiconductors of the current decade and I am eagerly waiting to explore some of the less-chartered territories involving these materials in the next few months. I sincerely thank my supervisor Dr. Sam Stranks for his expert guidance, advice and unwavering support which have made this possible.”

Certificates will be presented at the annual IET Achievement Awards ceremony due to take place in Autumn 2022, London.