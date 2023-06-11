In view of the collapse of an under-construction bridge in Bihar, special attention and monitoring have been laid with regard to the construction of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 11.

He said this during his visit to the construction site of the under-construction bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati and took stock of the progress of the construction work.

''Special attention has been laid with regard to the construction of a bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati in view of the collapse of an under-construction bridge in Bihar,'' he said while speaking to media.

Sarma also boarded a ship at Lachit Ghat and took close inspection of the works across the river up to North Guwahati.

''During his on-site inspection, Sarma held a discussion with the construction engineers of the executing agency as well as PWD. The Chief Minister took stock of the risk management taken into consideration during the construction of the bridge,'' an official statement said.

Besides this, the Chief Minister also took a view of the PowerPoint presentation prepared by the executing agency and the PWD and assessed the financial and physical progress of the bridge.

Speaking further the Chief Minister said that the construction work of the bridge achieved 73 per cent progress. Out of the total Rs.2600 crore financial outlay, to date, Rs 1900 crore has been spent.

''An IIT will be engaged in for the quality auditing of the under-construction bridge so that the bridge meets all safety protocols and the bridge will be dedicated to the service of the nation by next year,'' he added.

Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika also accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

Earlier, Sarma also visited the site of the Assam Legislative Assembly and took stock of the construction of the new Assembly building.

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