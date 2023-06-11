The Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration on June 11 released two numbers where citizens of Guwahati can complain or share information about the damaged roads, open pits, and dugouts for restoration.

The development comes after the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 11 scolded Deputy Commissioners of Dibrugarh and Kamrup Metro districts following the recent road accident at Ganeshguri.

''For the kind information of citizens and stakeholders. Citizens of Guwahati may kindly share information regarding damaged roads/ open pits/ dugouts that need rectification and restoration through these numbers:

Control Room: 1077 📱 9365429314 (phone/whatsapp),'' the district administration tweeted.

For kind information of citizens and stakeholders.



Citizens of Guwahati may kindly share information regarding damaged roads/ open pits/ dugouts which need rectification and restoration through these numbers:



Control Room: 1077 📱

9365429314 (phone/whatsapp)@CMOfficeAssam — Kamrup Metro District Administration (@DCKamrupMetro) June 11, 2023

Earlier in the day, in a stern warning to the Deputy Commissioners, Sarma expressed his disappointment with their lack of initiative in addressing the issue of road accidents caused by potholes and roadside pits in Assam.

During a video conference addressing flood preparedness, CM Sarma specifically reprimanded the District Commissioner (DC) of Kamrup-Metro, Pallav Gopal Jha, for failing to take appropriate action despite the onset of the monsoon season.

The Assam Chief Minister directed Jha to immediately ensure that all pits and potholes in Guwahati are covered or barricaded.

He also raised concerns about the safety of the ongoing drainage construction work in Guwahati's Ulubari area, emphasizing that during the upcoming floods, it would be difficult for people to distinguish these uncovered holes.

He further expressed disappointment that the work was not completed before the monsoon season and questioned the DC's sensitivity towards public safety.

Also read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma warns Deputy Commissioners, says 'No more neglecting Pits and Potholes'