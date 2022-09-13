Assam: Broker held for providing license for Cash in Dhubri
A broker was detained in Assam's Dhubri district on suspicion of giving a driver's license in exchange for money. The broker has been identified as Rony
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Broker held for providing license for Cash
On Tuesday, a broker was detained in Assam's Dhubri district on suspicion of giving a driver's license in exchange for money. The broker has been identified as Rony.
According to sources, Rony used to demand money from license applicants before the Dhubri District Transport Offices would grant them permission.
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