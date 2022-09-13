On Tuesday, a broker was detained in Assam's Dhubri district on suspicion of giving a driver's license in exchange for money. The broker has been identified as Rony.



According to sources, Rony used to demand money from license applicants before the Dhubri District Transport Offices would grant them permission.

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Before the lockdown in 2020, a person from South Salmara was targeted by one such broker, who collected Rs 13,000 in the name of making a license. But to date, the broker didn't give him any license or the amount of money he took from him.



The victim on Tuesday managed to nab the alleged broker Wasim Al-Farooque and informed the police rider team. The team immediately reached the district transport office and grab the broker.



A secret understanding with some officers and employees of the district transport may be held, following which the broker circle in the office premises is rising day by day.



It needs mention here that the brokers target people coming from the Char area to Dhubri town to obtain a license from the transport office.