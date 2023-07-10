Assam Police on July 10 apprehended two drug peddlers and seized 939.88 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore in Barpeta district, said a police official.

As per the official, Assam police's war against drugs is currently ongoing in full Swing and Barpeta police in collaboration with Howly police managed to apprehend the drug peddlers.

Both the alleged peddlers have been identified as Afaz Ali and Ramesh Ch Biswas respectively. Ali is a resident of Howly whereas Biswas is a resident of Garemari Pathar.

"Along with the brown sugar, Rs 2,86,700 cash has also been recovered ", said Additional SP, Barpeta district, Dr Pradip Saikia while speaking to media over the matter.

He further said that the abandoned drug was found inside 23 soap containers and it is the largest recovery of Drugs in Barpeta till today.

''Today both the accused would be produced before the Judicial Magistrate court in Barpeta,'' he added.

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