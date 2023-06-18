In a bid to reduce various trans-border crimes, Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) held a meeting in Assam's Dhubri on June 18.

The BSF delegation was led by Dinesh Kumar Yadav, IPS, Inspector General, BSF Guwahati Frontier, and the BGB delegation was led by Brig. Gen. Md. Morshed Alam, Region Commander, North West Region, Border Guard Bangladesh.

A friendly environment prevailed during the meeting, that yielded fruitful outcomes.

''The purpose of the meeting was to increase the mutual respect and cooperation between the two border guarding units and to come up with practical measures to reduce various trans-border crimes,'' an official statement said.



The discussion covered a range of crucial border concerns, including the smuggling of cattle, drugs, weapons, and ammunition, as well as human trafficking and illegal immigration.

''It also covered border barriers, coordinated patrols, and the exchange of real-time intelligence,'' the statement added.

In order to promote better coordination and understanding, they also decided to plan confidence-boosting initiatives and programmes at all levels.

Later, both sides expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the meeting and reiterated their full commitment in ensuring the effective implementation of the agreed measures in a collaborative manner.

''They also shared their commitment to ensuring peace and tranquility along the Indo-Bangladesh border, which is the longest land boundary that India shares with any of its neighbours,'' it added.

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