The northeast region has been reeling under inclement weather with incessant rainfall and thunderstorms reported in several parts of Assam, wherein one person was killed on June 17 due to lightning strike in Karimganj district.

The deceased person has been identified as Priyo Ranjan Das. The incident was reported at Ratabari constituency in Karimganj district, as per sources.

It needs mention here, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued orange alert over the northeastern region as several parts of the region has been hit by torrential rainfall.

Incidents of flooding and landslide have been reported from Meghalaya, Assam, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh as well.

Also read : Assam: School timings revised in Bongaigaon district in wake current weather situation in state