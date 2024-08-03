In a series of operations against trans-border crimes and smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed under the Guwahati Frontier successfully thwarted smuggling on August 2 night at the Indo-Bangladesh international border.

Acting on reliable intelligence, on night intervening, vigilant troops from the 49 BN BSF in the riverine border area of Dhubri District rescued 10 cattle that were cruelly tied with ropes and banana trunks and left in the Brahmaputra River's flow to be smuggled across the international border into Bangladesh.

Such operations during pitch-dark nights in the mighty Brahmaputra River are particularly risky, especially during the rainy season when the river becomes very violent.

The onset of the rainy season has exacerbated challenges for the BSF in countering trans-border smuggling activities.

Adverse weather conditions have made maintaining vigilance and executing operations more complex.

Despite these difficulties, the BSF remains determined in its mission to prevent smuggling and secure the border, the BSF continues to effectively dominate the border, preventing trans-border crimes.



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